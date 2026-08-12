Celebrity Hot Dog Legs -- Guess The Toasty Influencer

HOT DIGGITY DOG ... these tanned frankfurters are quite toasty ... but can you guess who owns these celebrity hot dog legs?!?

She's an influencer with more than 41 million TikTok followers and nearly 15 million on Instagram ... so if you're following her, this should be as easy as making a hot dog for lunch.

If you're not among those followers, don't worry ... we'll give you another clue ... the 23-year-old has modeled for Rihanna's Fenty.