Oprah Winfrey Defends Herself Amid Criticism Over Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz

Oprah Winfrey is distancing herself from Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz ... both politically and professionally ... saying everything they've done since her talk show launched their careers falls squarely on them -- not her.

Oprah defended herself in a new interview with Emmy Magazine ... after facing criticism for giving both men major platforms.

In explaining why she originally brought them onto "The Oprah Winfrey Show" back in the day, Oprah says Dr. Phil first impressed her while helping her through a tumultuous time in 1998, when six Texas cattlemen sued her, claiming she defamed the beef industry.

Oprah's legal team hired Dr. Phil ... and she says she quickly found him to be practical, down-to-earth and real. She says they rode in the car on her way to trial every day for six weeks, and he was so instrumental in helping her, she thought, "Oh, you could help a lot of people. You should come on my show."

As for Dr. Oz ... Oprah says Gayle King introduced them, and she was struck by his ability to explain medical topics including colon cancer and bowel movements in language regular viewers could understand.

But when it comes to criticism over their politics or views, Oprah is distancing herself, saying ... "Everybody has their own path in life, and it has not one thing to do with me, and I don't have one thing to do with them."

Oprah added that, at the time, her only intention was giving them a platform because she believed Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz "would be helpful to many other people."