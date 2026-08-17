'Scream' Star Emma Roberts Shares Heartbreaking Hayden Panettiere Tribute Post

Hayden Panettiere mourners continue to flood social media, honoring the late actress ... and her "Scream" co-star Emma Roberts is offering an emotional goodbye.

Hayden and Emma starred together in "Scream 4" ... and Emma's tribute post reads, "Rest in peace, my sweet friend. You are so loved, and you will be forever missed ❤️."

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Emma included two snaps of them together from back in the day.

As we told you ... Hayden was found dead inside a South Carolina residence on Sunday ... and an emergency call was made for an "unresponsive female" in "cardiac arrest." The dispatch audio mentioned a possible overdose, and her autopsy showed no signs of trauma.

Shocked and devastated friends and fans have been pouring their hearts out on social media all day -- including Viola Davis, Jeremy Renner, David Arquette and Paris Hilton, among many more.

Hayden began her career as a child star in TV and film, and was best known for her roles in the hit series "Heroes" and the musical drama "Nashville."

She joined the 'Scream' franchise in 2011 ... and that's where she bonded with Emma.