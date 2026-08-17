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2 Ambulances Respond to Hayden Panettiere Residence

Hayden Panettiere 2 Ambulances Respond to Scene

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TMZ/Getty Composite

Two ambulances raced to Hayden Panettiere's death scene and rolled out stretchers, which seems to confirm what we've been hearing ... that Hayden wasn't the only one in the apartment unit.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 2 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, although no one was wheeled out of the apartment and the ambulances left without a patient inside.

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TMZ.com

A source tells us, Hayden's on-and-off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was living in the unit with his brother. Hayden and Brian flew from L.A. to South Carolina Saturday and were both at the apartment.

We have not been able to confirm if Brian was in some sort of distress, such that the caller would report 2 people in need of an ambulance.

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TMZ.com

As we reported, Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken away in a coroner's van.

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THE DISPATCH CALL
Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest
Broadcastify.com

According to dispatch audio, Hayden was in cardiac arrest and the caller suspected it was the result of an overdose.

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