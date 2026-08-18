McKenna West: Surrogacy Company Fires Back at Her Claims of Threats

New legal drama with McKenna West and baby Gabriel ... the surrogacy company she's suing for allegedly threatening to force an abortion is firing back ... and they want her lawsuit thrown out of court.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Vicki Ferrara, who runs Worldwide Surrogacy Specialists, denies all claims of wrongdoing in the case brought by McKenna in Alaska.

You'll recall ... McKenna was the surrogate for Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed, who sought to terminate the pregnancy after doctors determined the baby had a heart defect.

McKenna initially scheduled an abortion but later refused and flew to Texas to have the baby.

Nausheen and Omar are fighting with McKenna and the Texas Attorney General over the kid … after the biological parents were awarded a temporary restraining order granting them custody and full decision-making authority.

McKenna claimed in her lawsuit that Worldwide Surrogacy and Vicki made misrepresentations during the surrogacy process.

In her newly filed response, Vicki, who is a licensed lawyer, admits she represented Nausheen and Omar during negotiations about the surrogacy agreement.

The surrogacy center admits that they informed McKenna she could be on the hook for financial penalties if she didn't follow through with the abortion.

McKenna also claimed the company and the biological parents went on a campaign of threats and intimidation to convince her to follow through with the abortion procedure, which she said traumatized her ... but Vicki and her company vehemently deny they participated in a campaign against McKenna.