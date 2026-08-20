Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Fans Give Nod To 'Scream' Role at Makeshift Memorial BACKGRID

A "Scream" mask now sits among the flowers and signs outside the South Carolina apartment complex where Hayden Panettiere died ... with fans paying tribute to one of her most memorable roles.

Video from outside the Judson Hill Lofts in Greenville shows a growing memorial for Hayden ... including more than a dozen bouquets and flower arrangements.

But the "Scream" mask stands out ... with the words, "Thank you Special Agent Kirby Reed," written across it -- a nod to Hayden's character in the horror franchise.

The movie mask rests beneath a sign that reads, "R.I.P. Hayden!! We Love you!!" along with her birth and death dates.

Hayden first played Kirby in 2011's "Scream 4" ... before returning to the franchise more than a decade later in 2023's "Scream VI."

As we reported, Hayden died Sunday after going into cardiac arrest at the apartment complex. Her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were there when first responders arrived. Brian was asleep in another room when Zach came in to find her unresponsive on a chair.

Hayden's death remains under investigation ... and the Drug Enforcement Administration is involved.