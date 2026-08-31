'Adults' Star Amita Rao Fires Back at Armpit Hair Critics

Hate My Armpit Hair?! Wait'll You See My Bush!!!

"Adults" star Amita Rao has a message for anyone hung up on her body hair ... and it's a whole lot hairier than what they're complaining about.

Rao reposted a Hollywood Reporter article to her Instagram Story and thanked the outlet for the feature ... before turning her attention to people talking about her armpit hair.

She wrote, "& to all the people in the comments who think this is a lot of hair, dm me & I'll send you a pic of my bush" ... adding it "goes down to around my knee in the winter."

In other words ... if people thought the pit hair was a lot, Amita says they haven't seen anything yet.

The joke came after commenters piled onto THR's post, where Rao posed with one arm raised and her underarm hair visible.

One person wrote, "One word: shave," another said, "Shave them pits jesus," while someone else simply dropped a row of scissors emojis.

Rao clearly wasn't bothered by the backlash ... instead turning the criticism into a joke and doubling down on doing her own thing.