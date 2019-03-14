Bella Thorne Bikini Pics Ooze Sex, Beer and Armpit Hair!

Bella Thorne This Bikini Is the Pits!

It's Bella Thorne showing off her insane physique during a bikini day in Miami with her sister, Dani ... begging the question -- does the armpit hair bother you?!

Bella thinks it's natural beauty and she won't let the pressures of society force her into shaving away the bushy bundles of joy under her arms.

Also, she's washing her hair with beer.

No, it's not because smelling like an alcoholic is alluring -- some experts claim there's real value.

In fact, Time magazine ran an interview with author Adina Grigore who swears by the beer shampoo method.

"It’s super conditioning. While you’re pouring it in your hair, it feels a little luxurious, which is counterintuitive to what you’d think pouring a can of beer in your hair is like," Grigore said.

She added, "The B vitamins and all the nutrients from the fermenting are really great, and it’ll add body to your hair, too."

So, Bella doesn't need to waste all of those suds on her melon -- splash some on the pits, too!

