D4VD: Celeste Rivas' Family Slams Singer Over Claims He’s Broke

Celeste Rivas’ parents are speaking out after D4VD claimed in court that he’s broke and cannot afford his superstar legal team, TMZ has learned.

The family attorney, Patrick Steinfeld, tells TMZ, “The Rivas Hernandez family was shocked to learn that David Anthony Burke claims to be indigent."

The statement continues, "It is unfathomable that our justice system qualifies David Anthony Burke as indigent when D4VD has 5+ billion streams with 16 million monthly listeners on a single streaming platform, and controls three corporations" -- pointing out D4VD Entertainment, Skullrose Merchandising and Headspace Publishing, specifically.

Steinfeld continues to claim "David Anthony Burke is not indigent. His assets are protected by his companies. Perhaps he would have money if he just asked one of his corporations."

Rivas Hernandez Family tells TMZ through their attorney ... "We as a family only want justice for Celeste and for whoever is responsible to face the full force of the law. And we thank everyone for supporting our daughter in every way."

Patrick said the residents of L.A. should be “outraged” because it will be “the taxpayers that are picking the tab to defend this millionaire on charges of murder, continuous sexual assault of a minor under 14 years of age, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.”

Steinfeld also references testimony from D4vd’s preliminary hearing alleging the singer transferred assets to his mother and manager, Colleen Burke, in a “blatant attempt to protect his estate from any civil suit” and prevent the victim’s family from accessing the money.

As TMZ first reported, D4VD’s powerhouse lawyer, Blair Berk, dropped out of the case Monday after the singer told the court he was indigent ... but Celeste’s family isn’t buying it.

Berk, Bednarski and Peter told us ... "This morning the court granted our request to withdraw as counsel and appointed the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office, after it was determined David qualified for appointed counsel."

The lawyers go on ... "We continue to support David and his defense against these serious charges. We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him."