Influencer Dalton Memel Claims CPS Was Called On Him Amid Divorce

Play video content Video: Dalton Memel Claims CPS Was Called on Him Amid Divorce Drama

Influencer Dalton Memel says someone called child protective services on him amid his divorce from Ntsako Mathivha ... and he's not happy about it.

He addressed the "son of a bitch" responsible on Instagram a few days ago, claiming it's the second time this has happened in 3 weeks ... and he's tired of it.

Dalton says this only happens after he includes his son in videos -- and claims that all he did this time was take his son to the doctor and his mother's.

He also says over 100 people have called the cops asking to do wellness checks on him ... and that's getting old, too.

Dalton also spins the video into a hiring PSA, saying he's looking for a nanny, a chef, an assistant, a body guard, and a manager -- but suggests applicants should not be the type to get too emotionally involved ... unless they are a hot girl, he says.

As TMZ previously reported, Dalton and Sako are still planning to keep cameras rolling at least twice a week as they navigate their split.

They have an almost-2-year-old son together, and agreed to a rotating parenting schedule while the divorce plays out.

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In her own video, Sako says that being a mom is always going to be the most important thing in her life, no matter what else is going on.

While Dalton seems to still be sharing content of their son ... Sako explained she'll be keeping those moments more private on her end, so she can actually enjoy them.