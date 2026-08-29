Influencers Dalton Memel and Ntsako Mathivha To Film Content Together During Divorce

Well this is a new one ... influencers Dalton Memel and Ntsako Mathivha are getting divorced ... and they've agreed to keep the cameras rolling for their social media accounts ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Dalton filed for divorce from Ntsako, but the estranged couple agreed to continue recording content for their shared social media accounts at least twice a week, for no fewer than four hours per session.

The docs say they'll have to agree on the content beforehand and coordinate their filming schedule at least 24 hours in advance. Welcome to the wonderful world of influencer divorces.

The temporary court order also requires Dalton and Ntsako to give each other access to their social-media and financial accounts, including updated login information if either changes a password.

And when it comes to business money, they agreed not to make any withdrawals of more than $500 without the other's written approval.

The estranged couple shares a nearly 2-year-old son and agreed to a rotating parenting schedule while the divorce plays out.