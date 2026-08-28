Former 'Temptation Island' Cast Member Allegedly Lied About Graduating Duke

Angel Victoria Murdock seemed to have it all ... she graduated from Duke University, started selling high-end real estate, had 300,000 followers on social media, and even was a guest for 6 episodes on the popular Netflix show, "Temptation Island" ... but now she's being called out.

The problem is ... Angel allegedly lied about her college degree, and the university told us they don't have a record of her in their system.

TikTok is on fire after an influencer allegedly spent more than two years pretending to be a student in Duke University’s Physician Assistant program.



Angel Victoria Murdock reportedly documented her supposed journey as a Duke PA student, building a huge online following,… pic.twitter.com/J8QirvAQd6 @ImMeme0

Here's what happened ... Angel posted Instagram photos of herself as a 2026 Duke graduate, and she wrote in the caption, "Today, I get to look back and realize that every late night, every sacrifice, every setback and every prayer was leading me right here."

But people apparently noticed Angel's graduation gown was the wrong color, and students from the postgrad Physician Assistant program started calling her out for trying to pass herself off as a Duke graduate.

A university spokesperson tells TMZ ... "We can find no record of a student by the name of Angel Murdock having applied to or attended the Duke Physician Assistant Program."