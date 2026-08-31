'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten's ALS GoFundMe Hits over 100k

Jenny Slatten's fans are showing up for her in a major way ... as her GoFundMe has officially crossed the 6 figure mark while the "90 Day Fiancé" star continues battling ALS.

The fundraiser set up for Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, has now brought in more than $108,000 from over 2,800 donations ... officially pushing the campaign into six figures.

The fundraiser was launched in May by Jenny's friend Penny Minincleri, shortly after Jenny publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- or ALS -- and is intended to help cover Jenny's growing medical expenses.

According to the fundraiser's description, Jenny's medication alone could cost more than $200,000 for one year.

Jenny first revealed that she and Sumit learned she had ALS in December 2025 after she experienced symptoms including difficulty swallowing and changes in her speech. Jenny said the diagnosis was particularly frightening because her father also died from ALS.

In a recent video, Sumit said Jenny's ALS has progressed to the point that she is now struggling to speak, with Jenny herself telling him, "I can't talk." He also said she's experiencing increasing difficulty walking and maintaining her balance.

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Jenny and Sumit have also been trying to get her back to the United States for additional medical care. Sumit's visa application remains unresolved, leaving the couple facing another painful obstacle as Jenny's condition progresses.

The GoFundMe has faced some skepticism since it was launched, prompting Jenny and Sumit to publicly defend the fundraiser and insist it is legitimate. Sumit previously said their friend created it out of a desire to help the couple deal with the enormous financial burden of Jenny's illness.