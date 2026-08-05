'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Running Out of Time on Visa As Daughter Recovers From Brain Bleed

"90 Day Fiancé" star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio will be helping his daughter, Hannah, heal from a brain bleed for several more weeks before heading back home to Mexico ... TMZ has learned.

Armando's husband, Kenny Niedermeier, tells TMZ ... his visa extension runs through August 27, but the U.S. Border Patrol said not to expect any time added.

We told you all about it -- the couple and their legal team were able to secure a temporary humanitarian visa for Armando on July 17 as his daughter continued receiving extensive care for a sudden brain bleed.

We even broke the news of their emotional reunion, which also included Armando's mom.

Play video content Video: '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Kenny, Armando Reunite in U.S. as Daughter Remains in ICU Armando Niedermeier-Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier

Kenny told us on July 23 they had their fingers crossed they'd get an extension ... and their prayers were answered.

The couple has been in Phoenix, Arizona, where Hannah was hospitalized in the ICU after the brain bleed left half her face "droopy" and some of her body weak.

She was discharged and sent home with the reality stars, where she began resting and recovering ... but on July 24, she ended back up in the ER.

She is back with them at their temporary Phoenix residence now, and Kenny tells TMZ Hannah has started rehab to build back strength on her right side as well as vision exercises. He noted, "Hannah is doing great. [I am] very proud of her."

Questions remain about what caused Hannah's medical scare, and docs are still investigating.