Rick Springfield Still Jacked at 77, Goes Shirtless at Vegas Show!

Play video content Video: Rick Springfield @JPASC24

Rick Springfield may be 77 ... but it turns out the 80s icon is just as ripped as ever!

Rick hit the stage for a show at the Palms casino and resort in Las Vegas ... where he stripped off his shirt and played his hit "Jessie's Girl."

It's pretty wild ... the guy is insanely jacked, especially for a man pushing 80 years old.