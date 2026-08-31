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Rick Springfield Still Jacked at 77, Goes Shirtless at Vegas Show!

Rick Springfield 77-Year-Old Shows Off Rock Hard Abs

By TMZ Staff
Published
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RIPPED RICK
Video: Rick Springfield
@JPASC24

Rick Springfield may be 77 ... but it turns out the 80s icon is just as ripped as ever!

Rick hit the stage for a show at the Palms casino and resort in Las Vegas ... where he stripped off his shirt and played his hit "Jessie's Girl." 

Rick Springfield Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Rick Springfield Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

It's pretty wild ... the guy is insanely jacked, especially for a man pushing 80 years old.

Check out the clip to see Rick -- and his muscles -- in action!

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