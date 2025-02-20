Rick Springfield Talks Recent Flight Scares, Says Just Gotta Roll With It

Play video content TMZ.com

Rick Springfield's got "Speak to the Sky" on repeat lately ... chatting with TMZ about all the wild plane scares going down recently -- including that Delta jet that flipped upside down this week.

The rock icon was at LAX Thursday when we caught up with him -- and he tells us the Delta scare's a bit freaky since he flies with 'em all the time. But hey, he says the chances of that happening are like getting zapped by lightning -- so no need to stress!

Catch the clip 'cause Rick spills on the one scary plane ride he did have -- but he says that’s the deal when you’re flying high and gotta hand over the controls.

Rick makes it clear he’s clocked way too many miles over his career to let these recent scares rattle him -- and yeah, the dude totally kept it cool as a cucumber while chatting with us about the topic

Play video content TMZ.com