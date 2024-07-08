Rick Springfield Fan Shows Up at His Home Twice, Cops Called

Rick Springfield is dealing with an unwanted pest ... cops say an overzealous female fan made her way onto his property on more than one occasion.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a woman in her 40s was determined to meet the rock legend, showing up at his Los Angeles-area home twice in the last week. We're told the fan talked her way into Rick's gated community ... telling security she was his maid.

Though the fan didn't interact with Rick, we're told she did make her way to his door the 2nd time ... where she chatted up one of Rick's sons. Sounds like Rick's kid didn't take his 1982 anthem, "Don't Talk to Strangers," to heart!!!

Our sources say deputies were called to the home ... where they spoke with the woman and told her to scram. We're told she was also instructed to not come back to the house.

Sources say this isn't considered a stalking case ... that would involve someone following, harassing or threatening someone to the point they fear for their safety.

Play video content

Cops say the woman bounced and has yet to come back, so hopefully this should be the end of it.

Play video content