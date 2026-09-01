‘Modern Family’ Cast Reunites in Series of Sweet Photos

Fans have been waiting for this family reunion for a long time ... because several members of the "Modern Family" cast got together for dinner!

The four former castmates are grinning ear to ear in the snaps ... and Sofia also took individual photos with Julie Bowen and Ed O'Neill, in which everyone showed off their pearly whites.

Sofia captioned the post, "With my American family!!! ❤️❤️ I cant believe its been 6 yrs since the Modern Family finale!!!😫😫 I miss u guys!!!"

Jesse and Julie also shared their photos from the small group hang. Ed -- who isn't on social media -- looked happy enough to pose for pics regardless.

As we said, this was a small-group gathering ... not a whole-cast affair -- and some people did lament that Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet were not in attendance.