Eric Stonestreet's Home Security Calls Cops on Alleged Trespasser, Ambulance Arrives

Eric Stonestreet's Kansas City home was crawling with activity Friday ... someone got onto his property, and the cops were called ... and we've got photos of the police response.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... an alleged trespasser crossed onto Eric's Missouri property Friday morning, and the "Modern Family" star's personal security detail called the police.

We're told Eric wasn't home at the time.

TMZ obtained photos showing a police SUV and a Kansas City Fire Department Ambulance at Eric's home ... and you see an officer walking around the perimeter.

Kansas City Fire Chief Riley Nolan tells TMZ ... an ambulance was dispatched to the address around 10:15 AM.

We're told the ambulance did not have its lights or sirens activated when it left the property ... though a white pickup truck followed behind. We're told it was the trespassing suspect who suffered the medical emergency, prompting the ambulance call.