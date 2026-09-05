CBS Correspondent Matt Gutman Removed From Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

A former ABC News employee is asking a judge to dismiss CBS correspondent Matt Gutman from her wrongful termination lawsuit.

Samira Said, who worked as an ABC News field producer, named Gutman as a defendant in a lawsuit filed last month against ABC and parent company The Walt Disney Company.

According to court documents obtained by the L.A. Times, Said's attorneys filed a request Friday to drop Gutman from the case. Her lawyers did not immediately explain why they were seeking his dismissal.

Said had accused Gutman of creating a hostile work environment by allegedly making inappropriate sexual comments during two separate incidents while they worked together.

Gutman declined to comment through a CBS News representative.

ABC and Disney remain defendants in the lawsuit ... in which Said claims she was wrongfully terminated in 2025 after experiencing mental health issues. She alleges the company failed to provide reasonable accommodations under California law.

Said is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with attorneys’ fees.