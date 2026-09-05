Phoebe Bridgers Flashes Bare Boobs Through Sheer Dress at Venice Film Festival
Phoebe Bridgers Boobs Are 'Primetime' Viewing ... Bares Bod at Venice Film Festival Premiere
Phoebe Bridgers wore an outfit not safe for prime-time television, but perfect for the premiere of "Primetime" at the Venice Film Festival ... stunning in a sheer gown that left little to the imagination.
The singer-songwriter walked the red carpet at the movie's premiere Saturday ... wearing a blue dress that looked more like a nightshirt than a formal gown.
The flowy, baby blue number revealed Phoebe was only wearing a pair of black underwear beneath -- without a bra ... letting the whole world see behind the curtain.
As you know ... the four-time Grammy winner is making her first real feature-film debut in "Primetime" -- the upcoming flick which stars Robert Pattinson as a fictionalized version of "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen.
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Bridgers is playing Del ... a member of the "decoy team" who pretends to be a minor to catch potential pedophiles. Phoebe has previously made cameo appearances as herself in "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" and "I Saw The TV Glow" -- so this will be her first time playing a character.
"Primetime" reportedly received a 7-minute standing ovation in Venice ... and Phoebe's hot outfit deserves an even longer one!