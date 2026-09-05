2-Year-Old Girl Falls From Jersey Shore Amusement Park Ride

Play video content Video: 2-Year-Old Girl Falls From Amusement Park Ride at Jersey Shore Boardwalk Caitlin Gulli via Storyful

A 2-year-old girl fell from a chairlift-style amusement park ride on the Jersey Shore.

The toddler was riding Casino Pier's Sky Ride in Seaside Heights, NJ, with her aunt and a 3-year-old boy Monday night when she tumbled from the chair before the ride began moving.

The girl reportedly fell onto the edge of the boardwalk's entrance platform before landing in the sand below ... a drop of roughly 10 to 12 feet.

The ride was quickly shut down, leaving the 3-year-old boy stranded in his chair. Firefighters later used a ladder to safely bring him back down.

EMS staff checked out the toddler before she and her aunt were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for evaluation.

Police say the ride appeared to be functioning properly, with no obvious defects or signs of a malfunction.