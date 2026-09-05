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2-Year-Old Girl Falls From Jersey Shore Amusement Park Ride

Jersey Shore Frightening Toddler Fall Shuts Down Ride

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SCREAMS OF TERROR
Video: 2-Year-Old Girl Falls From Amusement Park Ride at Jersey Shore Boardwalk
Caitlin Gulli via Storyful

A 2-year-old girl fell from a chairlift-style amusement park ride on the Jersey Shore.

The toddler was riding Casino Pier's Sky Ride in Seaside Heights, NJ, with her aunt and a 3-year-old boy Monday night when she tumbled from the chair before the ride began moving.

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The girl reportedly fell onto the edge of the boardwalk's entrance platform before landing in the sand below ... a drop of roughly 10 to 12 feet.

The ride was quickly shut down, leaving the 3-year-old boy stranded in his chair. Firefighters later used a ladder to safely bring him back down.

EMS staff checked out the toddler before she and her aunt were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for evaluation.

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Police say the ride appeared to be functioning properly, with no obvious defects or signs of a malfunction.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs is investigating.

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