Universal Studios Hollywood Guests Warned After Measles Exposure

Universal Studios Hollywood guests are being urged to check their vaccination status after a person infected with measles visited the theme park last month ... potentially putting others at risk.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the infected visitor was at Universal on July 26. Anyone who was inside the park from 10 AM to 9 PM that day is being advised to make sure they’re protected and watch closely for possible symptoms through August 16.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson tells TMZ ... "The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We were recently made aware that a guest with a confirmed case of measles visited Los Angeles County, including our theme park, on July 26, 2026. We are working with the Department of Public Health and are following their guidance."

Measles can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can remain in an area for up to two hours. Symptoms include fever, a cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash.

Play video content Video: RFK Jr. Battles Dana Bash Over COVID, Vaccines and Autism in Heated Interview CNN

As TMZ previously reported, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dana Bash turned CNN’s "State of the Union" into a heated debate Sunday, with the HHS secretary and the anchor clashing over the measles, COVID, vaccines, public health, and autism research.

During the interview, Bash urged Kennedy to use his platform to encourage parents to vaccinate their children. Kennedy eventually looked into the camera and delivered a message encouraging parents to vaccinate against measles ... but not without some begging from Bash.