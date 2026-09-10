HUD Secretary Scott Turner Appears to Go for Butt Slap on Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

HUD Secretary Scott Turner had a pretty awkward passing of the torch at the Republican midterm convention ... appearing to try and slap Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's butt as she walked past him on her way to the stage ... and it's all on video.

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Turner had just wrapped his speech Wednesday in Dallas' Trump-a-Palooza festival and was heading for the exits when Luna approached the podium ... and cameras caught him swinging his hand backward and down in her direction as the two crossed paths.

Yeah ... not exactly your standard political handshake.

It appears that Turner's hand never actually made contact with Luna, and she didn't seem to react -- instead continuing straight to the podium as if nothing happened.

The moment quickly started making the rounds online, with people trying to figure out whether Turner really just attempted an onstage butt slap in front of the cameras.

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For some added irony ... Luna then kicked off her remarks talking about ethics in government.