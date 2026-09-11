Conor McGregor Spotted Using Crutches, No Brace After ACL Surgery

Conor McGregor hasn't been spotted much since blowing out his ACL against Max Holloway, but the Mac was back on Friday ... fresh scar on full display!

The 38-year-old former UFC champ-champ was photographed leaving Gravitas, a members-only spot in Beverly Hills, with the help of a pair of crutches earlier today ... sans any sort of leg brace.

Considering McGregor went under the knife on August 3, it's objectively a good sign for Conor's recovery, and all the fans that want to see him return to the Octagon.

McGregor is sporting a scar directly over his knee, but it looks super clean.

Of course, The Notorious tore the ligament in his right leg, as well as his meniscus, during the opening seconds of his comeback fight against Blessed at UFC 329.

The fight was officially stopped after just 69 seconds.

Despite the devastating setback, Conor's been steadfast in declaring his intent to fight again -- even setting a tentative date for next summer.