Ari Fletcher Claps Back at 'Deadbeat' Mom Claims

My Son Lives With My Mom, So What?!?

Play video content Video: Ari Fletcher Fires Back At “Deadbeat” Mom Accusations

Ari Fletcher is checking the internet after folks online called her a "deadbeat" mom ... saying social media has the whole grandma situation twisted.

The model addressed critics questioning why her son Yosohn, whom she shares with rapper G Herbo, lives in Atlanta with Ari's mother.

Ari says she "retired" her mom so grandma could double as Yosohn's nanny and homeschool teacher ... all while grandma's currently working toward her third master's degree.

Then came the flex ... Ari says she hopes her critics can one day retire their own parents and let them live financially free ... basically saying don't confuse her setup with neglect.

The internet, naturally, was not sold.

Critics quickly pointed out Ari's "retired" mom sounds pretty darn employed if she's handling nanny, teacher, and parenting duties ... while others kept hammering the same question -- why is Yosohn living with grandma in the first place?

Ari and G Herbo have had plenty of public drama over the years while co-parenting Yosohn ... and Ari later entered a high-profile relationship with Moneybagg Yo.