Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Arrested for Possession of Nitrous

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich was arrested for possession of nitrous oxide ... and police busted him in a shopping center in Florida … TMZ has learned.

We obtained the arrest affidavit, which says Max was booked on August 25 ... cops say the former child actor called 911 but hung up after the call connected.

According to the docs, cops drove out to the scene and found Max in the bushes next to a plastic bag containing a large container of Nitrous Oxide E942 labeled "Max Cream Charger." The report said Max seemed "dazed and showed a lack of balance when standing."

Cops say Max told them he wanted to get medicine at his parents' home but did not feel comfortable going there. He told cops he had no intention of hurting himself. His parents told officers that Max is addicted to nitrous oxide … which led to officers arresting him.

Police say they did not specifically witness Max using or inhaling the nitrous oxide but noted that "the nozzle being attached suggested that the canister was likely being used" before they arrived.

The docs note Max was taken to the hospital after claiming he did not feel well, but was later transported to the jail. He was released a short time later, after posting bond.

As TMZ first reported, Max was locked up in November 2025 on charges of domestic violence against a family member. He was released after posting a $1k bond.

Demi and Max were engaged for a brief period in 2020. He is best known for appearing on "The Young and the Restless" and "High School Musical 3."