Demi Lovato Admits She Jumped into Engagement Thinking It Made Her Stable

Demi Lovato admits the real reason she said, "yes" when her ex-fiance popped the question is she thought it meant her life would be completely stable -- something she quickly realized was NOT the case.

The singer opened up about her engagement to Max Ehrich, and how she rushed into what appeared to be a serious relationship with the 'Young and the Restless' actor. Remember, he proposed last summer after just 4 months of dating, and almost all of that was in quarantine.

Demi told Entertainment Weekly, the size of the ring made things real but "the second it was off, I was like, 'You know what? I'm good. I don't need that.' I just don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my s**t together."

She added, "It looks like stability, but it doesn't mean that it is. And, I don't actually grow through stability. I find that I like living not in chaos or crisis, but in fluidity. It's not [being] stuck and stagnant in an ideal or a tradition that was placed upon us by the patriarchy."

Demi even highlighted the fact that a year ago, she hadn't even met Max, and marveled at how much has changed in the last year. Demi and Max met in March, he proposed to her in July ... but they split by September.