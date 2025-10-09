Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Allegedly Battered His Mom, Inhaled Nitrous

Crazy new details in the arrest of Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich have surfaced ... and the dude is being accused of roughing up his mom while abusing nitrous oxide, according to a police report.

The report says cops received a domestic violence call Tuesday night from someone who claimed Ehrich was live streaming himself beating on his mother. Police say they responded to the Florida home Ehrich shares with his mom, who officers found at a neighbor's residence after an altercation with Max.

Officers spoke to the mom, who told them Max "heavily abuses inhalants" and had consumed nitrous oxide before turning violent during an argument over her phone in their house, police said. The mom allegedly told cops Max chased her outside into her neighbor's backyard, pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the thigh. She did not suffer serious injuries.

Cops ordered Max to come out of his house and, after several minutes, he complied and was taken into custody. TMZ broke the story ... Ehrich was arrested Tuesday for battery on a person 65 or older. He posted $1,000 bond, and was released Wednesday.

Ehrich was very briefly engaged to Demi Lovato back in 2020 ... popping the question after just four months of dating in July 2020. However, the two split for good by the end of September.