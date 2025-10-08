Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Arrested for Domestic Violence

Max Ehrich, an actor who was once engaged to Demi Lovato, is dealing with a legal mess down in Florida ... because he got arrested for allegedly getting violent with a family member.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Max was arrested Tuesday night for battery on a person 65 or older ... and the charge involves domestic violence on a family member.

We're told Max posted $1,000 bond and was released from jail Wednesday.

The arrest comes on the heels of some fan concerns regarding Max's behavior ... he was on Instagram Live earlier in the day, acting erratic and making cryptic posts.

Max went live on social media multiple times Tuesday with his mother in the room ... but it's unclear if she's the family member from the battery charge.

"The Young and the Restless" star was engaged to Demi for a couple months back in 2020 ... he proposed in July after four months of dating, but by the end of September, they had called off their engagement.

Max appeared in 120 episodes of "The Young and the Restless" as Fenmore Baldwin ... and he's also had roles in movies like "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," "Southern Gospel," and "A Cowboy Christmas Romance."