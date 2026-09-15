Alix Earle's Stepmom Jokes Their Reality Show Should Be Cancelled

Alix Earle's stepmom doesn't want their reality show to be renewed ... even though she's on it.

Ashley Earle went on social media to rattle off 5 reasons why she thinks Netflix should pull the plug on "Earle Meets World" ... and takes a playful jab at Alix in the process.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Making Ashley's list is her conversations with Alix -- which she says are "heavily edited" in Alix's favor.

She also seemed to shade her stepdaughter by mentioning that her little brother, Thomas, steals the show away from the social media star.

Alex seemed unfazed by the digs, commenting on Ashley's post ... "Reasons to renew: Ashley."

It looks like the shade is all in good fun, because Ashley wrote back ... "HAHAHA ♥️"