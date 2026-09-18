Trey Songz's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Wants a Cut of Massive Settlement

Trey Songz's alleged sexual assault victim is pleading with the court to release a huge chunk of the money the singer paid to settle the matter ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jauhara Jeffries said she settled her lawsuit in 2025 in which she claimed the singer sexually assaulted her.

She says the money is currently being held in a court-controlled escrow account until a lien issue is handled, but is asking the court to release 55% of the total amount or all amounts above $69,950.52. That means the settlement is at least around $70K, and she says she needs the money ASAP.

The woman claims the delay is stopping her from being able to move on with her life. The court denied the request but set a hearing later this month.

Jauhara sued Trey in 2021, claiming he sexually assaulted her at a Florida nightclub. She says she partied with Trey on January 1, 2018, at a New Year's Eve Party at Diddy's home and says Trey invited her to the club with other girls.

At the club, she claimed Trey inserted his fingers into her vagina without consent. The woman said that despite the incident, she got into Trey's car later in the night.

The alleged victim claimed that during the car ride, Trey demanded she turn over her phone ... and when she refused, she said Trey had her forcibly removed from the vehicle.