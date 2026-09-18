Warren Buffett Steps Down as Berkshire Hathaway Chairman
Warren Buffett Out As Berkshire Hathaway Chairman
Warren Buffett is officially stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway ... it marks a huge change at the company ... because for the last 56 years he's been holding the reins.
In a statement released Friday, the company praised Warren's "extraordinary contributions to Berkshire and its owners."
As Warren becomes chairman emeritus -- and continues to serve as a board director -- his son Howard will succeed him as chairman.
Warren wrote in a letter ... "Howard has been a Berkshire Director for 33 years. That is a longer apprenticeship than I served before taking the reins at the age of 34. Greg runs the company; Howard will guard its culture and values – both worth more than anything on our balance sheet."
He added ... "Serving as your Chairman has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I have never taken your trust for granted. Father Time always wins. He has, however, been generous with me."
96-year-old Warren stepped down as CEO just last year ... and now he's making another transition.