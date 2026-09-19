Carrie Underwood Being Mentored By Axl Rose As She Works on Rock Music

County superstar Carrie Underwood is being schooled on rock music by her close friend Axl Rose after deciding to try a new sound ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... Carrie has been working on new music, and it is nothing like what she is known for. We're told the singer is being mentored by the Guns N' Roses frontman as she dabbles in rock.

Carrie and Axl have performed many times in the past ... including 2022's Stagecoach and another 2023 performance. A source tells TMZ Carrie will be at a Guns N' Roses show in Atlanta this weekend and may even take the stage.

The 'American Idol' judge has released eight albums ... with the last, "Denim & Rhinestones," dropping in 2022 ... but they are all full of country tunes.

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Carrie recently made headlines after she performed a Limp Bizkit cover on stage ... and now it sounds like she's switching up her sound even more.

It'll be interesting to hear what Carrie and Axl are cooking up.