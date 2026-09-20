Celebs Show Up For George Lucas' Museum's Opening-Night

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George Lucas' Museum for Narrative Art has officially launched ... and all the stars were out for the Galaxy's biggest night!

The museum, which looks like it's from a galaxy far, far away, sits on 11 acres of parkland in L.A. ... and on Saturday, celebrities from all walks of life joined forces to celebrate its grand opening.

TMZ exclusively obtained video of all the stars aligning ... guests heard Oprah and Samuel L. Jackson give impassioned speeches about the importance of art and how it connects us all -- and watched a mind-blowing drone show featuring some of Lucas' most iconic characters.

Harrison Ford -- who played Han Solo in 5 'Star Wars' films -- was seen with his wife Calista Flockhart in an intimate convo with the man of the night, George Lucas himself.

Doja Cat was also in attendance and looked out of this world in a stunning backless gown while providing vocals for Hollywood's big night out.