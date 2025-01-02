'Star Wars' Director George Lucas Rocks Stormtrooper Tee On St. Barts Vacation

The Force Is Still With Me!!!

George Lucas is still the biggest fan of his own galaxy, sporting a super cool 'Star Wars' shirt, even though he sold his production company Lucasfilm to Disney over a decade ago.

The 80-year-old legend was looking like a true fashion Jedi, rocking a bright red Stormtrooper tee while living his best life on a year-end getaway in St. Barts.

George was serving up quite the style moment, pairing the tee with white shorts, and a matching bucket hat -- definitely soaking up the holiday vibes in full-on chill mode.

If it weren’t for George’s iconic tee, you might think he was just another chill guy on vacation. But let’s not forget, he’s one of Hollywood’s most talented directors and the mastermind behind the 'Star Wars' empire, which kickstarted in '77.

Good to see George still repping his legacy! As you may know, he sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 for a jaw-dropping $4.05 billion -- but let’s just say, he hasn’t exactly been totally sold on the move ever since.

George made it clear last year that he wasn't a fan of the sequels made after selling Lucasfilm -- blaming the new corporate bosses for messing up the story and losing some of the OG magic.