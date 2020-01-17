George Lucas Finally Meets Baby Yoda on Set of 'Mandalorian'

George Lucas gently cradling Baby Yoda is already the best thing to happen in 2020 -- and if you're not feeling that ... ya might be dead inside.

The 'Star Wars' creator finally met arguably the most popular character to come outta the Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian." He's, for sure, the most meme'd! Jon Favreau, executive producer of the show, shared the pic of George and Baby Yoda on set while shooting for season 2.

BTW ... Baby Yoda's more of an Internet handle. The character simply goes by The Child on the show -- but it's easy to see how the nickname caught fire.

Of course, George created Jedi Master Yoda for his 1980 film "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (aka the Star Wars G.O.A.T.). Baby Yoda, who is 50 years old in the series, has been all the craze and Disney's about to cash in by dropping tons of merch in March -- but knock-offs are everywhere already.