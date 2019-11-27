John Boyega Jokes J.J. Abrams Needs to Get Over 'Skywalker' Script on eBay

Play video content TMZ.com

John Boyega's not dwelling on his epic screw-up that resulted in the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" script landing on eBay -- and he's urging the film's director to let it go too.

We got John -- AKA Finn in the latest 'Star Wars' trilogy -- Wednesday outside ABC in NYC and he defended his confession about accidentally leaving his script behind at his apartment. His cleaning lady found it and eventually posted it on the auction site.

Boyega tells us it was an accident, and even though he knows J.J. Abrams is peeved about it ... John puts a positive spin on the snafu. He thinks Abrams should "get over it" because of the old adage -- there's no such thing as bad pub.

(And, for the concerned fans out there, don't worry -- Disney execs noticed the listing of the script and got it removed from eBay.)

John also weighed in on the current debate over who's cuter in the 'Star Wars' universe -- Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian" ... or the Porgs from 'The Last Jedi.'