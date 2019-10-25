Rarest 'Star Wars' Toy Ever Hits Auction Block, Missile-Firing Boba Fett!

Breaking News HAKES AUCTIONS

If you're rich and a huge 'Star Wars' nerd ... GET YOUR WALLET READY!!!

The most-rare, sought-after, expensive 'Star Wars' collectible ever is about to hit the auction block -- a missile-firing Boba Fett action figure ... and it could fetch around $500,000!!!!

It's called the "Boba Fett J-Slot Rocket-Firing Prototype" -- it was debuted at the 1979 New York Toy Fair ... but never released to the public because officials at Kenner worried the "missile" could be a choking hazard for kids.

A revised version of the Boba Fett figure was released, but without the missile-firing function. Still cool, but not as fun! And, not nearly as valuable.

There are reportedly only around 25 of the rare J-Slot Fett's (with the rocket) in existence -- most of which are in bad shape -- and the good ones rarely go up for auction.

But, one has made its way to Hake's Auctions in New York where it's officially on the auction block ... and fans are FREAKING THE HELL OUT!

There have already been 13 bids on the item and the current price is $133k -- but the auction doesn't close until Nov. 7 and officials are expecting a bidding war to drive the price way up in the final days/hours.

In the past, rare Fetts have fetched anywhere between $80k and $150k -- and a similar piece was featured on "Pawn Stars" a few years back.

But, on the new auction site, Hake's estimates the value could reach $500,000 ... which is only slightly less than the $650k Mark Hamill was reportedly paid for starring in the original 'Star Wars' movie!