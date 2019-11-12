Disney+ Introduces 'Mandalorian,' Baby Yoda and Login Issues

Breaking News Disney Plus

If you've lost one or more friends down the Disney+ wormhole today, here's why -- how freakin' adorable is baby Yoda??? Or terrifying ... depends on your perspective.

Yes, the infant/future Jedi master ... is just one of the 'Star Wars' characters introduced in "The Mandalorian," the new Jon Favreau directed series that debuted when Disney launched its stupidly hyped streaming service at midnight.

Look around you ... more people out "sick" from work? Here's why -- the service gives fans instant access to, not only 'Mandalorian,' but ALL VII 'Star Wars' episodes, ALL the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows today, and of course ALL of Disney and Pixar's smash hit animated movies.

That's right ... now you can hear "Let It Go" on repeat for $6.99/month. Sorry.

Of course, that all assumes you can login to the service. Disney+ soft-launched in the U.S., Canada and The Netherlands ... but many users (check your social media) are complaining about connectivity issues.

Bummer for Ralph of "Wreck-It Ralph" fame -- he pulled the short straw to get the honor of greeting users who couldn't log in to the service.

Still, the positive buzz is definitely outweighing the negative, so far.

Ecstatic nerd in nerd cave freaking out over being in Star Wars canon while family sleeps. Holy shit! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/KXfXdN5UQn — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) November 12, 2019 @thebrianposehn