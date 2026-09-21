'America’s Got Talent:' Production Poised To Leave California After 21 Seasons

Production Poised To Move Out of Cali

"America's Got Talent" is the latest TV show debating moving production out of California ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to production tell TMZ … the NBC competition reality show, judged by Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B, is reviewing options to film season 22 in Georgia or possibly Nashville.

We're told the move comes down to money ... with other states offering bigger production incentives and tax credits that could save the show a significant amount.

"AGT" has filmed primarily in Los Angeles for its first 21 seasons.

As TMZ previously reported, Fremantle -- the production company behind "AGT" -- already announced it's moving its other megahit, "American Idol," from L.A. to Georgia. So, backing up the trucks for 'AGT' would be in line with the company's trend.

"The Masked Singer" has likewise announced plans to move production to the East Coast after years of filming in Los Angeles.