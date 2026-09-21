Hollywood's Biggest Stars Send Their Kids Back to School
Khloe, Teyana, Brittany Aldean Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School
Published
Both West Coast and East Coast kiddos are officially back in the classroom, and their famous parents are making sure to capture the moment!
Check out the gallery ... Khloe Kardashian snapped a sweet shot with Tatum and True ... while Teyana Taylor posed with her little ones, Rue and Junie.
And it was first-day smiles and fresh-start vibes for Brittany Aldean and her daughter Navy.
The back-to-school spirit took center stage with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's children, Wren, Esti, Luna, and Miles.
And Hilary Duff's family of four leaned in to mark the 2026-2027 school year, featuring hubby Matthew Koma and kiddos Banks and Mae.
School is back in session, make it a great year!