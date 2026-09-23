Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison After NYC Retrial

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a jury convicted him again during his retrial in New York last year.

The disgraced movie producer was sentenced in a Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday, more than a year after a jury found him guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act for sexually assaulting former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haley.

Miriam appeared in court as well and read a victim impact statement for the record ... saying Weinstein's actions gave her a life sentence -- because it seriously destroyed her sense of safety.

Weinstein also spoke in court ... where he apologized for mistakes he's made in the past -- but insists he never violently attacked anyone.

Judge Curtis Farber -- who sentenced Weinstein -- bashed the 74-year-old ... telling him, “You took what you wanted by force, and you have never accepted responsibility."

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said after the sentencing ... “Today was about the survivors. Ms. Haley, her remarks were powerful, moving, and eloquent. I thank her first and foremost, and all of the survivors who came to lend their support. I’m moved, as we should all be moved, by their courage and their steadfastness through what has obviously been a challenging process.”

Weinstein was initially convicted in 2020 of third-degree rape involving Jessica Mann and first-degree criminal sexual act involving Haley, and he was sentenced to 23 years.

However, the New York State Appeals Court overturned the conviction in 2024, and Weinstein was retried last year. He was still found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act ... though the jury couldn't come to a consensus on the third-degree rape count.

He's also been convicted of rape and sexual assault in California ... but an appeals court vacated his original sentence. He has not yet been resentenced.