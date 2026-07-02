Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Harvey Weinstein Recovering After Suffering Heart Failure in Prison

Harvey Weinstein 'Out of the Woods' After Medical Incident

By TMZ Staff
Published
Harvey Weinstein getty 1
Getty

Harvey Weinstein's recovering nicely after suffering heart failure ... according to his longtime representative.

Juda Engelmayer tells TMZ ... Weinstein is "out of the woods for now" and feeling fine. The antibiotics treated his pneumonia, and his heart is doing much better because the doctors are monitoring it with an EKG.

We're told Weinstein is already able to walk around.

Bellevue Hospital alamy 1
Alamy

It's a huge improvement from his previous condition ... remember, Weinstein suffered heart failure behind bars at Rikers Island weeks ago because of the pneumonia, and he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

Sources told us Weinstein was having trouble breathing, so authorities rushed him to the Manhattan prison medical facility ... where he's been receiving treatment ever since.

0720-harvey weinstein walker getty1
Getty

This wasn't Weinstein's first health scare behind bars ... remember, he's previously dealt with double pneumonia and a leukemia diagnosis. He also underwent heart surgery.

Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of rape in New York and received a 23-year sentence.

Harvey Weinstein In Court
Launch Gallery
Harvey Weinstein In Court Launch Gallery
Getty

In 2022, Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles for rape and sexual assault and was given a 16-year sentence ... though another appeals court later ordered that he be resentenced.

His New York conviction was overturned in 2024, yet he was convicted again of sexual assault in a 2025 retrial. Despite all these legal developments, Weinstein is still looking at many years behind bars.

Related articles