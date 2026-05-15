Harvey Weinstein's Third Sex Crimes Trial Ends In Mistrial

Harvey Weinstein’s legal saga just keeps dragging on -- 'cause his third New York sex crimes trial ended in a mistrial Friday after jurors couldn’t agree on the rape charge.

The deadlocked jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict over claims Weinstein raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013.

Weinstein has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty throughout the retrial ... while his lawyers argued the relationship was consensual.

The mistrial comes after Weinstein was already convicted last year of sexually abusing former production assistant Miriam Haley -- though he was cleared on another charge tied to former model Kaja Sokola.