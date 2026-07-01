Harvey Weinstein Suffers Heart Failure at Rikers Island, Sources Say

Harvey Weinstein recently had another major health scare in jail -- suffering heart failure, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... the disgraced Hollywood film producer was incarcerated on Riker's Island in NYC about 2 weeks ago when he experienced heart failure due to pneumonia.

Weinstein was being held in the Queens jail complex, awaiting sentencing in September for a 2025 sexual assault conviction. He has had a bunch of health scares behind bars over the past few years.

In his latest one ... we're told Weinstein was having a hard time breathing, and the authorities rushed him to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan. Our sources say Weinstein has been receiving treatment at Bellevue ever since.

We're told doctors have put him on an IV, hooked him up to a heart monitor and given him antibiotics to treat his pneumonia. Weinstein's now feeling better, we're told, but he's not out of the woods just yet.

As we previously reported, Weinstein became the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, getting convicted in 2020 of rape and a criminal sexual act and receiving a 23-year sentence.