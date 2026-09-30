Aaron Sorkin's New Tan Steals the Show at 'The Social Reckoning' Premiere

Aaron Sorkin showed off what was either an incredibly deep tan or a catastrophic sunburn while he was at a movie premiere ... and you've got to see the pics!

Attending a gala screening of "The Social Reckoning" -- which he penned and directed -- in London on Tuesday, Aaron wore a gray suit, a light brown tie, and was seemingly more bronzed than the Oscar statue he won for writing "The Social Network."

All sick burns aside ... Aaron looked dapper on the carpet as he posed for pictures with the stars of the film, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White.

Aaron recently explained why President Donald Trump -- who himself sports a trademark tan -- doesn't appear once in the film.

The "West Wing" writer told Vanity Fair ... "I want to be clear: I was never asked to do that, to not mention Trump by name. I turned in the script and a day or two later met with Tom Rothman, who was full speed ahead on it. And I promised him, unprovoked, that we would not see any Trump signage, no 'Make America Great Again.'"

He added that the movie's focus is the role Facebook played in the "rise of divisiveness, extremism, and hyper-partisanship in the country" -- not Trump or politics in general.