Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alix Earle Admits She's Never Read a Book

Alix Earle I've Never Read a Book ... Maybe Dr. Seuss?

By TMZ Staff
Published
093026 alix earle kal
Green Eggs & Nah
Video: Alix Earle Admits She Doesn't Read Books
Interview Magazine

Alix Earle is claiming that at 25 years old, she has never read a book ... ever.

Answering questions as part of a lightning round Q&A with Interview’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg on Instagram Monday ... Alix made the big reveal after being asked what the last book she read was.

Alix Earle getty
Getty

Alix -- who was wearing a white robe and tank top -- said ... "I've never read a book."

The influencer -- who admitted to being "scared" to answer the speed round of questions at the beginning of the clip -- clarified her response ... "Like, maybe Dr. Seuss."

Alix Earle Social Shots
Launch Gallery
Alix Earle Social Shots Launch Gallery

Of course ... it's unclear if Alix was exaggerating her literary track record.

We hope that Alix cracks open a good novel soon, though ... oh, the places she'll go!

Related articles