Alix Earle Admits She's Never Read a Book

Play video content Video: Alix Earle Admits She Doesn't Read Books Interview Magazine

Alix Earle is claiming that at 25 years old, she has never read a book ... ever.

Answering questions as part of a lightning round Q&A with Interview’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg on Instagram Monday ... Alix made the big reveal after being asked what the last book she read was.

Alix -- who was wearing a white robe and tank top -- said ... "I've never read a book."

The influencer -- who admitted to being "scared" to answer the speed round of questions at the beginning of the clip -- clarified her response ... "Like, maybe Dr. Seuss."

Of course ... it's unclear if Alix was exaggerating her literary track record.