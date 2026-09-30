Alix Earle Admits She's Never Read a Book
Alix Earle I've Never Read a Book ... Maybe Dr. Seuss?
Published
Interview Magazine
Alix Earle is claiming that at 25 years old, she has never read a book ... ever.
Answering questions as part of a lightning round Q&A with Interview’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg on Instagram Monday ... Alix made the big reveal after being asked what the last book she read was.
Alix -- who was wearing a white robe and tank top -- said ... "I've never read a book."
The influencer -- who admitted to being "scared" to answer the speed round of questions at the beginning of the clip -- clarified her response ... "Like, maybe Dr. Seuss."
Of course ... it's unclear if Alix was exaggerating her literary track record.
We hope that Alix cracks open a good novel soon, though ... oh, the places she'll go!