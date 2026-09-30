Judge Approves Paramount Settlement, Paving Way For Warner Bros. Merger

Paramount is officially over its last hurdle for its Warner Bros. merger ... thanks to a California judge.

On Wednesday, the judge approved the studio's settlement with California and several other states ... so it's free to move forward with the $111 billion takeover, according to multiple reports.

Paramount and the states reached a settlement last week, which would require the merged company to create an editorial board to oversee both CBS News and CNN.

The settlement also orders the company to release at least 30 films a year and invest over $1 billion in U.S. film production and training for its workers.

When the sale goes through ... CNN, CBS News, HBO Max, Paramount+, Warner Bros., and Paramount Pictures will all be under the same umbrella.