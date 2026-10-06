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Guess The Actress Nippin' Out In Workout Attire

Guess Who Nippin' Marathoner

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Can you guess which actress was nippin' out after running a half-marathon in Spain?!

This actress is best known for her roles in "Zombieland" and "Aquaman" ... though she later went on to meet her ex-husband in the film "The Rum Diary."

After a public court battle with that same ex-husband ... she ditched the United States for Spain, where she currently resides while raising her children.

Hit the gallery to see who the nippin' babe is!

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