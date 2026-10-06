Guess The Actress Nippin' Out In Workout Attire
Guess Who Nippin' Marathoner
Published
Can you guess which actress was nippin' out after running a half-marathon in Spain?!
This actress is best known for her roles in "Zombieland" and "Aquaman" ... though she later went on to meet her ex-husband in the film "The Rum Diary."
After a public court battle with that same ex-husband ... she ditched the United States for Spain, where she currently resides while raising her children.
Hit the gallery to see who the nippin' babe is!